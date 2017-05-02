CU apologizes for banning media from student protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- For the past five days environmental activist students have been staging a sit-in at the CU Boulder campus.

On Tuesday - a bit of success.

They got a meeting with the Chancellor.

But what thrust their fight into the headlines – was a poster banning reporters from the building.

We might not have even heard about the sit–in, had it not been for that poster.

It was placed outside the room where the CU Students are staying around the clock.

“It’s absolutely appalling. We've been told since day one that reporters are not allowed in the building,” one of the student protesters said.

The pictures are on what looks like a most wanted poster showing photos of a Daily Camera reporter and photographers.

Underneath the photos are big letters that read, “Not allowed in the building.”

It surprised members of the group Fossil Free CU.

Reporter Elizabeth Hernandez tweeted she'd been banned from a private building at CU Boulder..

It was not good news for the Fossil Free CU group which had been asking to meet with the Chancellor.

One of the students said, “And in this fight the stakes are so high. This is about our future. We know that suppressing student voices is not what this university stands behind.”

The group wants CU to divest from corporations which profit from fossil fuels.

Banning the media made things a whole lot more interesting.

CU spokesman Ryan Huff said, “Bottom line it was not authorized. It’s unfortunate and we apologized to them because that should not have happened.”

CU says the Chancellor's office is in a private building and that an independent security guard posted the flier without the university's permission.

Huff said there was a misunderstanding between the University and the private security company but ultimately "this is on us and we’re sorry for the way this occurred.”

FOX31's camera was allowed in the building Tuesday and so were reporters from the Daily Camera.

The group got its meeting with the Chancellor. The press may have won it's battle.

But Fossil Free CU says its fight is far from over.