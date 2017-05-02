Crews fighting house fire in Indian Hills in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Crews from at least four agencies are fighting a structure fire in Indian Hills.

The fire broke out at 9703 Jennings Road, according to the Fire Information Duty Officers of western Jefferson County.

The homeowner and pets are safe, officials said. There are no reports of any injuries.

The home is completely destroyed but the Inter-Canyon, Indian Hills, Evergreen and Elk Creek fire departments are working to keep the fire from spreading.

