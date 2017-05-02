Colorado DUI results challenged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK, Colo. -- Thousands of DUI convictions statewide could be in jeopardy if defense attorneys convince Gilpin County Judge David Taylor to side with them. The issue is the Intoxilyzer 9000, the alcohol breath test used to help convict thousands of people every year.

Mike Barnhill is a former technician for the state health lab that certifies the Intoxilyzer 9000. Barnhill said his signature was forged many times over to certify the machines for use.

The potential forgeries are the focus of a hearing taking place in Gilpin County where 62-year old Bob Friedlander was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI). Friedlander was arrested in May 2016 while on his way home from the Ameristar Casino in Blackhawk.

The 62-year-old told the FOX31 Problem Solvers he had no worries about failing a state trooper's breath test because he had used a portable breathalyzer before he drove home.

"She (state trooper) told me it was a .071, I was surprised," said Friedlander.

That's because Friendlander said he waited an hour and fifteen minutes to drive home after blowing a .05 into his portable breath test.

Point zero eight (.08) is the legal limit for drunk driving but Friedlander was still cited for DWAI, a lesser charge for anyone who blows between .05 and .08.

"There have been numerous problems with Intoxilyzer since the certification took place," said Danny Luneau, the defense attorney who represents Friedlander.

Luneau believes the Intoxilyzer 9000 isn't reliable. "We have known about this for a very, very long time. We have finally got the evidence we needed because Mr. Barnhill became public."

Luneau provided signed copies of the state's certification documents to the Problem Solvers that are supposedly signed by Barnhill. But in many cases the signatures look different and Barnhill confirms many of the signatures are not his.

Barnhill said untrained technicians were using his signature to inspect, calibrate and certify many of the state's Intoxilyzer 9000 machines to meet the state lab's certification deadline.

"It raises a legitimate question about what the program is willing to do, and program staff are willing to do to maintain their program," Barnhill told the Problem Solvers.

Barnhill no longer works for the state lab but his former boss and program manager Jeff Groff does. He denied the lab forged signatures and when asked if he was worried that DUI cases statewide could be in jeopardy he responded, "No not at all."

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Health and Environment told FOX31 having other employees use Barnhill's signature as a short cut in no way affects the reliability of the Intoxilyzer 9000.

But defense attorney Danny Luneau hopes to convince a judge otherwise and have his client's breath test results ruled inadmissible. "Here you have untrained people who are not even Department of Health employees certifying these machines and then lying about who did it," said Luneau.

A ruling on whether to suppress Friedlander's breath test because of reliability issues surrounding the I-9000 isn't expected from Judge Taylor until later this month.