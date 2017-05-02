× Civic Center EATS: Gourmet food trucks and live music return for 2017 season

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is back in Denver for the 2017 season.

You can sample delicacies from gourmet food trucks and carts and enjoy live music at Civic Center Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 5. (There are a few exceptions: June 1, July 4, Aug. 9, 30, 31, and Sept. 5.)

#CivicCenterEATS returns T, W & Th of this week! Which #foodtrucks are you most excited to enjoy? pic.twitter.com/Bm7seb4z1H — Civic Center Denver (@CivicCenterPark) May 1, 2017

Organizers say proceeds help support efforts to revitalize Civic Center Park.

The Civic Center Conservancy also hosts Civic Center Cinema on three nights in August, the free fitness series Civic Center MOVES, and a free Independence Eve celebration with a light show and fireworks display.

Civic Center EATS presented by Westword and Bank of America.