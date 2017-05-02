Boy reports attempted kidnapping near Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy said a man approached him in a black SUV outside of an elementary school on Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The boy told police the man wanted him to get inside the vehicle as he was leaving the playground and going home from Academy International Elementary School.

The man first asked the boy if he wanted a ride. When he refused, the boy told police the man yelled at him and ordered him to get in the vehicle.

The boy ran off and the SUV followed him, police said. The boy told police he hid in some bushes for a few minutes until he said he heard the man drive off.

The vehicle was described as a newer black SUV that might be similar to a Toyota 4Runner with running boards. The boy told police it had chrome rims and tinted windows.

The boy said he didn’t get a good look at the man, only saying he had a deep voice.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.