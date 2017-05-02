Bodycam video: Topeka police officer rescues 4-year-old who fell in pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Topeka, Kansas Police Department released bodycam video of one its officers who jumped into a pond to save an autistic, 4-year-old child.

Officer Aaron Bulmer was driving around searching for suspects involved in an altercation near the Central Park Community Center on Sunday when he noticed a small child dangerously close to a pond.

Officer Bulmer was walking toward the boy when he saw him fall in the water.

You can see the child bobbing in the water in the video.

Bulmer quickly jumped in and saved the boy.

The child was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The police department said the boy's parent had been looking for him at the time he fell into the pond.

Police also said it's worth noting - many autistic children are drawn to water.