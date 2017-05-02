Birds and Bees Teas for Moms-To-Be

Just in time for the perfect Mother's Day gift, and to do something nice for yourself or a mommy in your life. Jen is giving Colorado's Best viewers an exclusive offer- get 20% off your online order with the discount code "CO BEST." You can buy all of the blends and learn more online at BirdsAndBeesTeas.com. You can also find a list of stores that carry her line of teas. If you need more information, you can also call Birds and Bees Teas at (303)520-5197.
