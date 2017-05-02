Birds and Bees Teas for Moms-To-Be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's tough, your body doesn't feel like your own, you don't always feel great, but you're worried about what's safe and healthy for you and the baby. That's exactly why a Denver woman created her own line of natural and organic teas, to give moms something safe, therapeutic and delicious. Jennifer Roth is the Founder of Birds and Bees Teas, and she joined us in studio this morning to talk about her delicious teas. She has safe teas that help with sleep, conception, and event the weeks before delivery.

Just in time for the perfect Mother's Day gift, and to do something nice for yourself or a mommy in your life. Jen is giving Colorado's Best viewers an exclusive offer- get 20% off your online order with the discount code "CO BEST." You can buy all of the blends and learn more online at BirdsAndBeesTeas.com. You can also find a list of stores that carry her line of teas. If you need more information, you can also call Birds and Bees Teas at (303)520-5197.