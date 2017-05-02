Big brother dresses up as Prince Charming for adorable photo-shoot with little sister

CINCINNATI – The photos from a brother-sister Prince Charming-themed photo-shoot in Ohio are going viral, not only for the adorable photos, but also for the cute backstory.

Mom and photographer Christina Angel of Paint the Sky Photography says her 13-year-old son Anthony came up with the idea to surprise his little sister, Belle, 5.

Anthony found a Prince Charming costume online and surprised Belle with a new Snow White dress, Angel wrote on Facebook.

Anthony suffers from depression, but his little sister “has a really unique ability to make Anthony happy,” Angel told ABC News.

“With his depression, he tends to isolate himself, and she can bring him out of that,” Angel said.

The adorable photos have gone viral, with over 16,000 reactions and over 6,100 shares on Angel’s Facebook page.

And the reaction is melting the hearts of people around the country.

“It’s been overwhelming and humbling to see how many people have been touched by this story,” Angel told ABC News. “Dealing with a child who had depression isn’t easy, and I watch his struggle all the time. Belle makes him smile.”

Angel has seven children, but tells ABC News that Anthony and Belle are the closest of all the siblings. Belle calls Anthony her “favorite boy in the world.”