Arapahoe inmate uses ‘make my day’ defense to evade murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- An Arapahoe County inmate seen on surveillance video beating a fellow inmate to death, won't serve an extra day in prison for the homicide.

44-year old Eric Stewart pleaded guilty to assault resulting in death on Friday, April 7 and received a 12-year sentence.

But that sentence will be served concurrently with another conviction he also pleaded to on Friday, concerning a host of domestic violence related charges that put him in jail in the first place: felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, assault and violation of a protection order.

Arapahoe County prosecutors said Stewart was able to avoid murder charges by claiming the "Make My Day" defense which typically allows homeowners to use deadly force to protect their dwelling.

But Stewart was prepared to use the law to claim his jail cell was his dwelling and he was acting in self-defense when he beat fellow inmate Michael Craven to death on October 2, 2015.

"Several homicides from other jurisdictions were dismissed because of the Make My Day defense," said Arapahoe County Chief Deputy prosecutor Chris Gallo.

As a result, Gallo said he felt compelled to offer Stewart a plea deal where he could at least get a Felony conviction, admitting "this was not the justice we wanted."

"It's not justice for something that was so violent," complained Nicol Nowlin, the sister of 45-year-old victim Michael Craven.

Nowlin told FOX31 she was shocked to learn an inmate could use the Make My Day law to his own advantage, "It seemed preposterous and my assumption is when you go to jail you lose a certain amount of rights. That’s not just your home, that’s the city’s home, the county’s home so what you gives a right to take a fight to that extreme?"

The footage inside the pod area where the fight took place shows it took Stewart just 45 seconds to pummel Craven unconscious. Thirty seconds later two other inmates can be seen dragging Craven into his cell, out of view of the jail's surveillance cameras. It took more than nine minutes after the fight began for an inmate to hit an intercom button located inside Craven's cell to summon a deputy.

"It makes me wonder what that guard was doing or where are the people that are supposed to be watching that monitor supervising those young men," said Nowlin.

It's a sentiment echoed by her attorney John Poor. "The time that personnel in the jail actually respond is really long, I think bordering on unconscionable," said Poor, who may file a lawsuit against the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office over Craven's death.

Poor believes Stewart should've been kept in isolation. Just two weeks before the fatal beating, Stewart had a mental breakdown in court which led a judge to order a mental health evaluation.

"A severely violent individual with potentially serious mental health problems and yet he was allowed to be in sort of the general population of that jail without real additional monitoring," said Poor.

But Vince Line, the Bureau Chief for the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, said there was no reason to have placed Stewart in isolation. "He was housed in that same day room for a total of 10 months. He and Mr. Cravens were housed together for that entire time period without any previous incidents between the two of them that our staff are aware of."

As for the delayed response in getting medical help, Line said he was staffed adequately that day but he never has enough staff to monitor everything all the time.

"There`s no one actively monitoring the cameras in the housing areas at all times," admitted Line who said the nine-minute response from deputies was unfortunate. "We were at the mercy of somebody summoning assistance for Mr. Cravens, which did eventually occur but after a period of over nine minutes."

The Colorado Legislature changed the Make My Day Law last August so it would no longer apply to inmates, but the change could not be made retroactive so it didn't help in the Michael Craven case.

Eric Stewart was sentenced to a total of 18 years. He received 12 years for felony menacing and another six years for being a felon in possession of a weapon. The 12 years Stewart received for the deadly assault will run concurrently with the menacing charge.