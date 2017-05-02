Accused child killer advised of two murder charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A Broomfield man accused of killing a four-year-old boy faces two felony murder charges.

District Court Judge Mark Warner told 25-year-old Emanuel Doll in court Tuesday that if convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust, he could go to prison for the rest of his life. He also potentially faces the death penalty.

Doll is accused of killing his twin sister’s son with an ax at their father’s Broomfield home on Thursday.

Doll’s preliminary hearing is set for July 14 at 9 a.m.

The judge anticipates unsealing the public documents in this case that may reveal what happened inside that home last Thursday.