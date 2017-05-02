59-year-old Boulder man dies while skiing at Loveland Ski Area

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A 59-year-old Boulder man who was reported missing was found dead at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, resort officials said.

Kevin Edwards was skiing when he was reported missing about 12:30 p.m., the resort said.

The ski patrol found Edwards in the West Ropes area about a half-hour later. CPR was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and the Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Edwards is at least the 14th person to die at Colorado resorts this season and the second at Loveland in just more than a month.

On March 24, 35-year-old Georgetown resident Cole Barker died after hitting a tree near the bottom of lift 8. The ski patrol moved his body before the coroner arrived, a violation of Colorado law.