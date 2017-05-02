4th annual Big John Chili Cook-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Aurora Firefighters Local 1290 & Dry Dock Brewing Company for a day of food, games, and beer! They'll be tapping their special Big John Ale , organizing a disc golf tournament and holding our annual chili cook-off.

Portions of each Big John Ale sold will go towards the Antique Apparatus Fund. Other proceeds will go towards Firefighters of Aurora Benevolent Fund, which is a 501©3 charity benefiting families of injured, ill or fallen Aurora Fire Rescue Firefighters.

The Big John Chili cook-off is May 13th at the North Dry Dock facility, that's located at 2801 Tower Road in Aurora. It starts at noon.