× 2 police officers shot in Chicago, search underway for suspect

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said both officers were taken to the hospital in serious condition and have since improved according to WGN.

One officer was shot in the arm and hip. The second was shot in the back. They were stable at the hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.