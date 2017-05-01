Video shows man rescuing infant stuck in vehicle after Texas tornadoes

CANTON, Texas — A man captured footage of an incredible rescue Saturday afternoon after tornadoes pounded Texas, and left a father, toddler and infant stuck in a vehicle surrounded by fast-moving water, WFAA reports.

At least four tornadoes touched down in northeast Texas on Saturday, leaving widespread damage in Van Zandt and Henderson counties, a rural area about 60 miles east of Dallas.

One tornado was approximately a mile wide, the National Weather Service said.

Tom Mitchell wanted to help, so he jumped into his vehicle and began searching. He discovered an overturned truck with several people stuck inside.

Knowing he wasn’t strong enough to help, Mitchell pulled out his cellphone and began filming the daring rescue.

Five or six people were in the water, trying to pry open doors and windows to try to free the family. A man eventually was able to free baby, who was then limp.

Mitchell then put his phone up and began CPR.

“This baby is gonna die if we don’t start CPR fast,” Mitchell told WFAA. “Having a negative feeling coming over me. This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening.”

While Mitchell performed CPR, a woman began praying.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.” she said. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe. Well, the first prayer she said I felt a response in that child.”

The group was able to resuscitate the baby and toddler. A hospital said Sunday the toddler was in stable condition.

WFAA uploaded raw footage of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday.

At least four were killed and 49 people were hurt in the tornadoes, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said. One person is still unaccounted for. First responders from across the state went door to door Sunday to look for survivors in more than 5,000 homes in the tornado’s path, she said.

“It is heartbreaking and upsetting, to say the least,” Everett said.