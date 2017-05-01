Chipotle offering teachers buy one, get one free food on Tuesday

DENVER — Chipotle is offering teachers a free burrito, salad, or tacos on Tuesday in honor of teacher appreciation week.

Whether you teach Pre-K or university or even a home school teacher, you can take advantage of the deal by bringing your school staff ID to any Chipotle after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

“In honor of teachers and their hard work, we’re giving all educators BUY-ONE/GET-ONE FREE BURRITOS, BOWLS, SALADS, OR ORDERS OF TACOS. Teachers, faculty, and staff: bring in your school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. on Tuesday May 2nd from 3pm-close and we’ll hook you up,” the company’s website states.

It is limited to one free meal per teacher. The offer’s not good for takeout, online, mobile or fax orders.

More details on the promotion can be found on Chipotle’s website.

If burritos aren’t your thing, Jimmy John’s is offering $1 subs for everyone on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.