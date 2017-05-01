Teacher put on leave after reports a student’s mouth was taped shut

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District is investigating reports that a teacher at Campus Middle School either taped a student’s mouth shut or allowed other students to do so.

The incident allegedly occurred during class on Wednesday, April 26.

District officials told FOX31 Denver hey only learned about the allegations on Monday, May 1.

“As soon as we learned of the allegations, we notified the Greenwood Village Police Department,” Tustin Amole, the Director of Communications for CCSD, said in a statement.

Amole said the district also notified the student’s parents, who she said were unaware of the incident.

“We are continuing to investigate, as we have received conflicting reports of what happened,” Amole stated.

The teacher was not in class Monday and will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Amole. The teacher’s name was not released.

“The incident is deeply troubling and does not reflect the values of the Cherry Creek School District,” Amole stated. “We are committed to ensuring that our schools provide a safe and caring environment for all students.”