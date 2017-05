AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 5700 block of Genoa Way Monday afternoon.

Police first tweeted about the shooting at 3:24 p.m., adding that they will continue posting updates.

#APDAlert APD Investigating shooting 5700 blk. Genoa Wy. Juvi male victim trans. to hosp, cond unk. Susp at large. No further. Update here. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 1, 2017

The victim, a juvenile man, has been transported to the hospital though the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Police are currently searching for the suspect in the incident.

This story is developing and we will post more details as they become available.