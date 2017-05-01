× RTD A-Line and B-Line get extensions to use flaggers

The Federal Railroad Administration and RTD say the A-Line and the B-Line have another 90 days to operate with human flaggers while crossing gates are being fixed.

RTD says the gates have been closing too early and opening too late.

RTD submitted its plan for a fix to the RTA.

A similar federal waiver could be granted to the G-Line.

The G-Line, A-Line and B-Line all use the same software for their grade crossings.

The FRA has been allowing RTD to run the A-Line and B-Line under a waiver that requires them to use human flaggers as a safety precaution.

RTD’s current waiver for both lines is due to expire Sunday.