Rockies announce “peanut allergy friendly game”

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that fans with peanut allergies will be able to watch the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks from a “peanut controlled” suite.

Peanut allergy sufferers— Come to #CoorsField on 5/5 to watch the game from a peanut-controlled suite: https://t.co/R7lDHJOW6K 🚫🥜🚫 pic.twitter.com/U1EwXtI7Ow — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 1, 2017

Tickets for the Mezzanine Party Suite are $35 per person and require a reservation.

An announcement for Friday’s event makes a point to emphasize that “peanut controlled” does not mean “peanut free” and peanuts will be present in other parts of the ballpark.

“While we will make reasonable efforts to restrict peanut products and to clean in advance, we cannot guarantee the absence of peanut particles or residue,” according to the team’s website.

Attendees in the designated suite will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging any possible risks.

“Fans with peanut allergies should take all precautions that they customarily take in public places,” advised the website.

Signed waivers must be submitted before tickets will be assigned and mailed. The game against the Diamondbacks starts at 6:40 p.m.

Waivers are available on the “Peanut Allergy Friendly Game” website.