× Project to expand C-470 gets the green light

DENVER — The C-470 express lanes project got a big boost from the federal government Monday.

Senator Cory Gardner announced the Colorado Department of Transportation has been awarded a loan of up to $109 million.

A press release issued by Gardner’s office says, “In 2015 Senator Gardner led efforts in the Senate to block changes to the TIFIA program that would have jeopardized this project and several others across the state.”

The project is already underway and will expand the most congested part of C-470, between Interstate 25 and Wadsworth.

A spokesperson for CDOT said, “the C-470 Express Lanes project is part of CDOT’s vision to improve mobility and reduce congestion in this critical corridor.”

With this final funding award CDOT expects the project to be complete by spring 2019.