If you loved Disney's Academy Award Winning Musical Film "Frozen," then you don't want to miss your chance to see the story told on stage! Tickets for the Pre-Broadway Engagement of "Frozen" go on sale this morning at 10AM. Tickets start at just $25, with a limit of eight per person. "Frozen" plays at the Buell Theater August 17-October 1. For more information, visit DenverCenter.org/Frozen.
Pre-Broadway Engagement of “Frozen” Coming to Denver
