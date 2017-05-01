Pre-Broadway Engagement of “Frozen” Coming to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you loved Disney's Academy Award Winning Musical Film "Frozen," then you don't want to miss your chance to see the story told on stage! Tickets for the Pre-Broadway Engagement of "Frozen" go on sale this morning at 10AM. Tickets start at just $25, with a limit of eight per person. "Frozen" plays at the Buell Theater August 17-October 1. For more information, visit DenverCenter.org/Frozen.