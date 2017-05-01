Potholes causing damage to vehicles as pothole season arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Potholes are caused by extreme weather changes. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is already in action, filling in potholes on more than 23,000 lane miles of roadway across the state.

CDOT officials tell FOX31 moisture from snow and rain seeps into roads, then changes in temperature cause that moisture to expand and contract, creating cracks and holes.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers received a request by Barb Mormino to look into large potholes in Aurora on the Interstate 70 access road.

Mormino says they’ve caused damage to her vehicle, “(paid for) struts and balancing and I just don't have that kind of money.”

The Problem Solvers found that repairing potholes is a priority for CDOT, but residents can also make a difference in the quality of roads by reporting problems on CDOT’s website here.

You can also report potholes on city streets in Denver here or call 311.

If you live in Aurora you may file a complaint about potholes on the city website here.