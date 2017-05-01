Denver — Red Bull Sound Select and Souls In Action brought a great show to the Bluebird Theater Saturday night. The line up included Masego with Trap House Jazz Band, Moods, Kamau and Fast4ward. It was a high energy show that got people moving. Check out the photos.
PHOTOS: Masego, Moods, Kamau and Fast4ward play the Bluebird Theater
