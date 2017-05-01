Pedicab service offered as popular I-25 pedestrian underpass closes for construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is shutting down a popular pedestrian tunnel to it can ramp up construction on a $97 million project to extend the northbound Interstate 25 Express Lanes.

The expansion is from 120th Avenue to C-470 and the closure of the tunnel is going to cause headaches for a number of commuters.

The tunnel under the interstate connects to an RTD Park-n-Ride on the west side.

But for at least the next two months, people on the east side of the interstate will have to detour by taking Grant Street to 120th Avenue, then west to the Park-n-Ride at Delaware Street.

CDOT will offer pedicab service during the morning and evening commutes until the underpass reopens.

It's part of an expansion of Interstate 25 that will also result in partial closures of the highway.

"This is an extension of the already existing north I-25 Express Lanes," CDOT spokeswoman Stacia Sellers said. "We'll be adding in that lane, putting new asphalt on I-25 and then widening it a little bit to allow for more traffic to come through."

The Express Lanes will be in place by mid-2018, CDOT said. The plan is to expand Interstate 25 to Fort Collins, but funding is needed for that first.