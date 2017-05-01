National Geographic – Children’s Book Highlighting Endangered Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Kwame Alexander has teamed up with National Geographic Photographer Joel Sartore, to create a children's book, "Animal Ark: Celebrating our World in Poetry and Pictures." It's about celebrating the beauty and diversity of the animals in the wild. The amazing pictures help highlight endangered animals and what we can do to help save them. Kwame wrote a haiku for each animal highlighted in the book.

Kwame has written 24 books, and he started off writing love poems. After his daughter was born, and he started reading children's books to her, he switched interests to writing children's books.

You can learn more about the book and Kwame at KwameAlexander.com.