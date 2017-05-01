Mountain snowpack surges back to 100%

COLORADO – The recent storm cycle pushed the averaged mountain snowpack back over 100% (102% to be exact). Over 30″ of snow has accumulated at Loveland Ski Area in the past 7 days.

The statewide snowpack had fallen below 100% prior to the recent storm cycle because of warm, dry weather.

Significant warming and melting occurs later this week and weekend as the storm track shifts and high pressure moves in. The freezing level this weekend will rise above the 14ers.

From this point forward the melting snowpack will fill reservoirs and rivers. Rafting season normally peaks late May through early June.