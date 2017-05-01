May Day events taking place in Denver

DENVER — Activists are planning multiple events in Denver for May Day, including a rally, a vigil a march and even a caravan through the city and on Interstate 70.

One of the many #MayDay2017 protests today at #coleg. Different groups will be speaking all day pic.twitter.com/uYyhAveXJE — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 1, 2017

A group called the Democratic Socialists of America planned to gather outside the Colorado State Capitol from noon to 3 p.m. for an event they dubbed “May Day Against Trumpism.”

At 3:30 p.m., Dreamers’ Mothers In Action planned to hold a rally on west steps of the Capitol.

At 4 p.m., the Denver Metro Sanctuary Coalition Mobile Caravan plans to leave from the Capitol and drive down I-70 to the Park n Ride at 11501 E. 33rd Ave.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a group called Get REAL (Rights Equality Action Leadership) plans to march from the Park n Ride on 33rd to the immigration detention facility at 3130 Oakland Street in Aurora.

At 6 p.m., activists will hold a vigil at the detention center.

The Denver events are co-hosted by AFSC (American Friends Service Committee), Get REAL, 9to5 Colorado and United For A New Economy.