Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River in Royal Gorge

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A man died Sunday afternoon in a commercial rafting accident on the Arkansas River west of Canon City, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called at 12:30 p.m. to the river near the Sunshine Rapids in the Royal Gorge. When officials arrived, three people were out of the water and one man was not breathing.

Emergency workers had to use the Royal Gorge Route Railroad to take the man to Parkdale because the area where the accident happened was not accessible.

Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead shortly after, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators have not released the man’s name and age. The cause of the accident is under investigation.