Local Dance Team heads to national dance competition

5 teams from DanceSpace Performing Arts Academy have been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious dance competitions, The Summit, produced by Varsity All Star. The event is held at Walt Disney World Resorts ESPN wide World of Sports May 5th - 7th. The Dance Summit is the season-capping goal for many competitive all star dance teams. The 2017 Dance Summit is expected to showcase more than 200 teams from across the United States. The Dance Summit includes athletes of all ages and skill levels. Fans at home can watch a livestream of the event on Varsity.tv on Varsity.com. For more information on The Dance Summit please visit VarsityAllstar.com. If your child is interested in competitive dance, please visit www.dancespacedance.com.