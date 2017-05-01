× JeffCo Public Schools announces finalist for superintendent

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Public Schools Board announced Dr. Jason Glass as the finalist for the district’s superintendent position at a special meeting on Monday.

Glass is currently the superintendent for Eagle County Schools in Colorado.

“The Board was incredibly impressed with Dr. Glass,” Board President Ron Mitchell said in a statement. “His credentials are impressive. He is a current superintendent, and he clearly meets the criteria we set using public input.”

The Board hired a firm to conduct a nationwide search for a new superintendent. The district says they received 69 applicants with 11 being presented to the school board. The district interviewed 6 candidates.

“Because Dr. Glass rose to the top of an excellent group of candidates under consideration, we chose to name one finalist,” Mitchell said. “The goal was to find the very best superintendent for Jeffco, and we believe we have accomplished exactly that.”

JeffCo Public Schools started the search after a unanimous vote was cast in January to replace Dan McMinimee.