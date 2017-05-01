× Hundreds of motorcycle deaths across Colorado set 2016 record

COLORADO — Motorcycle fatalities statewide shot up by 15 percent in 2016 from the year before, setting a new record for Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, bike deaths have been on the rise for the past few years, peaking last year with 125 fatalities.

Forty three percent of last year’s deaths were between the ages of 18 to 34, 27 percent were between the ages of 35 to 54 and 28 percent were 55 years of age or older.

The majority of these fatalities were male.

A recent resolution passed the Colorado Senate and House designated May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

With that in mind, CDOT is launching a spring campaign to encourage riders to participate in safety training courses offered across the state.

This year’s campaign “The Best Never Stop Training,” has evolved to speak to a wider audience.

Sixty-one percent of 2016 motorcycle fatalities were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“These motorcycle operator training courses not only educate riders on best safety practices, but also help develop each individual’s skill set, whether you just bought your first bike or have been riding for years,” said the Safety Communications Manager for CDOT.

The new safety campaign includes online videos, posters, digital banners and billboards that aim to encourage riders to continue to learn how to improve their expertise.

The campaign will be present at several Colorado motorcycle events and bike rallies.

Those interested in finding certified training classes throughout the state cam visit the CDOT website geared toward safety practices.

The majority of motorcycle fatalities in 2016 occurred between the months of May and October, the warmer months which typically bring more bikers to the road.