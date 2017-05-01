Hospitals hope for compromise from state lawmakers to avoid cut in funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hospitals are set to receive a $500 million cut that Colorado lawmakers passed in order balance the state budget. On Monday, a compromise was supposed to be reached but at the last minute the deal appeared to fall apart.

Lawmakers only have a few days before they are scheduled to leave town May 10.

Democrats argued they never agreed to raising Medicaid co-payments, Republicans say the deal was agreed to in principal.

The he said/she said game continued on Twitter with lawmakers releasing handwritten notes of the negotiation to FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

Precisely my point... no more senior 200-100; HPF admin is now 3% not 2%; $100 million for CDC now $200 million and other items not on sheet https://t.co/LiBsPmkxKu — Jerry Sonnenberg (@JerrySonnenberg) May 1, 2017

Some of the hospitals impacted would be Denver Health, Children's Hospital of Colorado, and the University of Colorado.

Denver Health would receive around a $50 million cut.

Children's Hospital of Colorado would be cut around $17 million

UC Health would be cut around $15 million.

Lincoln Community Hospital, which FOX31 has previously profiled, would lose around $300,000. They have told our newsroom they would close as a result.

Monday the Colorado Hospital Association held a press conference to discuss impacts.

"What will end up happening is we will have to look at all of the services that we provide to our patients and we will have reduced access, we will have programs that will close, you'll have an impact on the entire institution," Robin Wittenstein, CEO of Denver Health, said.

Democrats and Republican leadership expressed optimism a deal to avert the cuts could still be reached.