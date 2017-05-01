Get Something Unique For Your Mom this Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is a holiday in which most of us struggle to find the perfect gift. Oftentimes you end up at the local grocery store getting some flowers and a card at the last minute. But this year, you can really surprise your mom with something as unique and special as she is! We've rounded up some fun ideas: This year, instead of a massage gift card she'll never cash in, a trip to a crowded brunch, or flowers she has to plant in the garden... treat mom to a gift she will actually use and enjoy! Katy Michael, The Sharp Mommy, joined us with some of her picks for unique Mother's Day gift ideas.
- Sertodo Copper has a beautiful serving tray and mint julep cups. Each piece is individually hand crafted by Artisans in Texas and Mexico. They're all 100% recycled pure copper, and Oprah Winfrey named it one of her Favorite Things. You can find everything on Sertodo.com.
- Key2BMe creates stylish, meaningful keys that come with an inspiring mini quote card in an organza gift bag. They were created by a Mom of three who wanted to give her children and friends a constant reminder that they are special. There are more than 20 designs and special sayings to choose from. Find them at Key2BMe.com.
- The Cate & Chloe Be Bold Collection features eclectic pieces, neutral colors, and simplistic lines that compliment your everyday look. We have the Annabelle Magicall Earrings. They're gold plated and come in rectangle or triangle shapes. They have cubic zirconia accents, push backing, and are made of zinc alloy. You can find them at CateAndChloe.com.
- This 12 piece Melamine Dinnerware Collections set from Q Squared NYC is perfect for any Spring function like a Sunday brunch or low-key dinner party. They're restaurant-grade, BPA Free, and 100% Melamine. Each piece is hand-polished with a high gloss finish, is durable, shatter-resistant and heat-resistant, and they're dishwasher safe. Find them at QSquaredNYC.com.
- Sumglass Drinkware white stemless wine glasses are unbreakable thanks to the durability of engineered polymer. They have insulation to keep cold drinks colder and hot drinks hotter for longer. They're BPA free and made in the USA. Find them at Symglass.com.