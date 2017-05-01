Former Sports Authority headquarters to be renovated into country’s largest climbing gym

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Climbing and fitness company Earth Treks is planing to turn the former headquarters of Sports Authority in Englewood into the country’s largest climbing gym.

Earth Treks has a 29,000-square-foot climbing gym in Golden (700 Golden Ridge Road). The new climbing gym at the sprawling campus at 1050 W. Hampden Ave. will encompass 52,000 square feet, the company said.

“Earth Treks Englewood will be the largest gym in the nation,” company said in a statement. “In addition to world-class roped climbing and bouldering terrain, Englewood guests will find their favorite amenities, including a yoga studio, fitness and cardio zones, system and campus boards, climbing classes, a retail gear shop and on-site child care.”

The facility, which sold last month for $15.8 million, will be renovated and open sometime in 2018.

Earth Treks also has climbing gyms in Virginia and Maryland.

Sports Authority went out of business last year after filing for bankruptcy protection.