Driver hits 2 parked vehicles, garage before slamming into back of Morrison home

MORRISON, Colo. -- A driver hit two parked vehicles and a garage before slamming an SUV into the back of a home in Morrison late Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The unidentified woman was traveling southbound in the 4600 block of South Youngfield Street when she lost control of the SUV, the sheriff's office said.

She hit a vehicle parked on the street, but kept going. She then drove across the front lawn of a home, hit a vehicle parked in a driveway, clipped a garage of one home, then slammed into the back of a home next door, the sheriff's office said.

The West Metro Fire Rescue technical rescue team worked overnight to shore up both homes until permanent repairs can be made.

The driver was not injured but was arrested for suspected DUI, the sheriff's office said. Two people were in the second home that got hit and were not injured, the sheriff's office said.