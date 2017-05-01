Denver Water uses humor to get customers to follow watering rules

DENVER — Monday marks the first day watering rules go into effect in Denver and Denver Water is using a character known as a “grown man named Jimmy” to share the rules in a video.

Jimmy explains the five major rules.

Never water more than three days per week.

Check your irrigation system for leaks.

Get a nozzle with a shut-off valve for washing your car.

Never water when it’s raining, windy or both.

Only water between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Denver Water also is trying to correct some misconceptions about summertime water use.

While Denver’s water supply is in good shape heading into the summer, a decade of drought has made it necessary to save more water in wet years so water will be available during the next dry spell.

The water company also said its team of water savers in the community are not “water cops” who issue fines. Instead, they give tips and tools for water conservation and respond to those needing help.

Residents shouldn’t get the idea Denver Water hates grass and wants lawns ripped out. It said its goal is to promote efficient landscaping and irrigation practices.

Denver Water said it has not issued any fines the past two years.