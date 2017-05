DENVER – A child was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Evans Avenue and South Quebec Street on Monday evening, Denver Fire said. Denver police said the pedestrian died.

Police say the call came in around 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

DPD confirms vehicle hit and killed pedestrian at Evans and Quebec. Denver Fire confirms victim is a child. pic.twitter.com/pyxxxB3IrD — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) May 2, 2017

Evans is shut down in both directions in the area.

A witness tells FOX31’s Michael Konopasek that CPR was attempted on the victim.

More than a dozen squad cars here where child was hit and killed at Quebec and Evans. Evans is closed west of Quebec. pic.twitter.com/b8ZIm84okI — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) May 2, 2017

This story is developing. We have a crew on the scene.