Meet 8 year old Griffin, he is a child with autism. His mother found out when she took him to the pediatrician for a routine 18 month checkup. Georgeann & her husband took Griffin to the Joshua School where the staff quickly gave them a plan of action. The Joshua School has 3 campuses in the metro area. It's grown from 1 student 11 years ago to 70 today. Griffin is doing so well that he's now in a mainstream neighborhood school and he is making remarkable progress.
Autism Help at the Joshua School
-
Joshua School Gala Features Bronco Great Karl Mecklenburg
-
Autism Awareness Month
-
Parolee crashes stolen truck into Greeley house, tries to carjack grandmother at school
-
Oklahoma grandmother pleads guilty to dressing as witch to abuse grandchild
-
Stem cells might offer hope for autism, study finds
-
-
10-year-old boy with autism arrested at Florida school
-
Accused shooter of RTD security officer charged with first-degree murder, asks for Quran
-
U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of family that sued Douglas County School District
-
Colorado father who testified against Gorsuch says issue is autism
-
Natalie’s visit to the Joshua School
-
-
2 teens with autism missing from Westminster found safe
-
Man charged in string of bicycle thefts
-
Highlands Ranch student stuns audience at Pi Day assembly