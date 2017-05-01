Autism Help at the Joshua School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet 8 year old Griffin, he is a child with autism. His mother found out when she took him to the pediatrician for a routine 18 month checkup. Georgeann & her husband took Griffin to the Joshua School where the staff quickly gave them a plan of action. The Joshua School has 3 campuses in the metro area. It's grown from 1 student 11 years ago to 70 today. Griffin is doing so well that he's now in a mainstream neighborhood school and he is making remarkable progress.