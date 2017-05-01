Aurora crime stats leave some puzzled after violent crime increased while arrests decreased

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- New stats out of Aurora show show an in increase in violent crime over a one year period. But, the number of arrests is down.

Some in neighborhoods are asking, "What's going on here?" Some of those questions are coming from neighborhoods where the number of vehicle thefts have increased by nearly 50 percent.

In a city that likes to call itself the “safest large city in Colorado” – the latest stats showing crime is up are bit unsettling for some.

"Well the arrests are down so that’s not good so we do need more police. We do have to increase the police force," Virginia Mayhall said.

The number of violent crimes in Aurora jumped by 17 percent from 2015 to 2016. There was also a 7 percent surge in property crimes.

However, there was an 11 percent drop in arrests.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz wouldn't talk to us on camera today.

However, Metz told the Aurora Sentinel, “We’re still the safest large city in Colorado, and that’s a good benchmark for us."

"Aurora has for a long time had to suffer through some pretty unfair characterizations as far as it being a community that has high crime," Metz told the Sentinel. "I think people nowadays are beginning to see Aurora as a much different city than 10 years ago.”

Metz added it could be "just more people are reporting crimes now. "

But, Aurora council-member Francoise Bergan is still worried.

"Well its concerning of course – the city of Aurora puts so much emphasis on safety that's our number one priority," Bergan said.

The population in Aurora continues to grow rapidly. 35,000 people have moved to the city since 2010.

That’s why Bergan has asked for a study to find out exactly how many police are on the streets in the city.

"Again there could be those that are assigned to patrol but they could be injured for example," Bergan said. "So I want to know how many really could actually be on patrol on any given day."

Bergan says the study will take place before the end of the year: results could possibly be ready next year or sooner.

She says he more detailed data the better – when it comes to answering just how many more officers are needed.