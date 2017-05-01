× Arrest made in fatal Aurora double shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured last week, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.

Margarito Najera, 43, was arrested for Friday morning’s shooting in the 9500 block of East 14th Avenue. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide an update on the second victim’s condition in announcing the arrest.

Charges are expected to be filed Monday with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6117.