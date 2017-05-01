Adorable Constable cracking down on school zone speeding

School is back in session in New Zealand and the only thing that may be cuter than kindergarten kids is the newest addition to the police force.

As a reminder to citizens to pump the brakes around school zones, an adorable guinea pig has become the face of a “Slow is Safe” campaign.

New Zealand Police have posted “Constable Elliot’s” advice to drivers.

Elliot advised against speedy drivers, saying, “Remember people, the kids are going to be out and about walking and biking, and crossing roads. Like me, they are small and unpredictable, so you have to watch out!”

According to the department, Elliot is a well cared for pet of one of the force’s media team members and “loves being patted and carried and can spend awhile being cuddled on laps.”