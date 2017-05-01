78-year-old Littleton post office gets facelift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- In 1939, just as America was gearing up for war, the United States Post Office opened up a brand new facility just south of Denver -- the downtown Littleton post office.

Soon, the facility was the main conduit for thousands of letters and care packages sent to troops overseas.

In time, the war ended. But the single-floor red brick building continued to serve the good people of Littleton.

Today, the old building looks a little tired.

"We admit there are some things that need to be done with it," declares David Rupert, spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service in Colorado.

Littleton's Historical Preservation Board wants to designate the post office as an historical landmark.

They say that the status could help get much needed repairs for the building and prevent it from being razed.

"We're not going anywhere," says Rupert. "We love Littleton."

The post office has already been planning to repair the building.

"Regardless of what the designation is, we believe we have a place here and people are going to be proud of the Littleton post office," said Rupert.

Local, state or federal historical status notwithstanding, Rupert says the U.S. Post Office will continue to serve Littleton from this historic building on Prince Street, continuing to make history for years to come.