Deadly stabbing in Colorado Springs: Person of interest barricaded in home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning and police say a person of interest in the case is refusing to come out of a home in Colorado Springs.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to a home in 5100 block of Galley Road at about 2:45 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to a statement released by police.

Investigators identified a person of interest and tried to contact that person at a home in the 3600 block of Sheffield Lane, police stated.

“The officers currently have the house contained and Tactical Enforcement Officers have responded,” police said on Twitter at about 10 a.m. “This is an ongoing situation.”

The police department’s Violent Crimes Section is actively investigating the death. Detectives are conducting interviews and processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719.444.7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719.634.STOP (7867) or 800.222.8477.