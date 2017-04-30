Video: Delta pilot punches female passenger in fight at Atlanta airport

A Delta pilot punched a female passenger who was fighting with another woman at the Atlanta airport and it was caught on video.

TMZ reported that the incident went down sometime on April 21. The plane had just landed and the passengers were leaving the jetway when two women started pulling each others’ hair and rolling around on the floor.

In the video, a third woman walks up and kicks at the women, then tries to separate them.

The pilot appears and grabs one of the women by the arm and hits her. The pilot then walks away while the women are still on the ground.

A Delta employee reportedly gave a supervisor the video almost immediately after the incident.

A representative for Delta said the airline is investigating and “taking this very seriously.”

“We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation,” Delta said in a statement. “Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident.”

Officials with Delta said the pilot has since been returned to work because “our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

Delta officials told TMZ the video doesn’t show everything and the pilot punched the woman because she had the other woman in a choke hold and was trying to get her to release the dangerous grip.

The women in the video had reportedly gotten into a skirmish earlier, on the airplane, and they knew each other.

They were eventually escorted away by a Delta employee, and as they were walking away, police showed up.

TMZ reported that neither of the women wanted to press charges against anyone.