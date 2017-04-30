× Boy who jumped into fish tank at Bass Pro Shops could face charges

DENVER — A juvenile who jumped into the large fish tank inside the Bass Pro Shop in the Shops at Northfield Stapleton Saturday may be on the hook for criminal charges.

An employee at the store told FOX31 Denver that the boy jumped from the upper bridge into the main tank in the center of the store.

“He cracked his skull on the rocks and was promptly arrested,” the employee said.

.@DenverPolice say a teen who jumped into Stapleton Bass Pro Shop fish tank could face charges. He injured his head. pic.twitter.com/VWLA4cfFqY — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) April 30, 2017

According to the Denver Post, the boy was hurt but wasn’t taken to a hospital.

The employee said the suspect’s friends were videotaping the incident.

The Denver Police Department confirmed the juvenile could be facing charges if the tank was damaged or any fish were hurt.