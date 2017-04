Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With sequins and sass, these young ladies showed off their skills at the Colorado State Baton Twirling Championships on Sunday.

5-year-old Jolene and 8-year-old Jaylyn are both twirlers. They say becoming a good twirler takes a lot of hard work and practice.

An advanced routine calls for over 200 tricks in 2-and-a-half minutes, with the baton twirling at 90 miles per hour!

Twirlers ranging in age from 5 to 18 competed on Sunday for the title of State Champion.