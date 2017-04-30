Atlanta toddler’s reenactment of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ theme goes viral

ATLANTA – A 2-year-old from Atlanta may not have been around when “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was airing new episodes, but that didn’t stop him from impersonating the show in an adorable birthday video with his mom.

Princeton Wright dressed up as Will Smith’s character from the show and re-created the opening theme with his mom.

His mom, Princeton Wright, told WAGA that the idea came from wanting to do something special related to her son’s name.

“It all started with me thinking of a theme for my son’s birthday,” said Wright. “I wanted something fun and unique that match his name (Princeton) and then Bingo! I said let’s do the Fresh Prince of Bel-air!”

Dressed up in a lime green, striped shirt and a yellow snapback, the boy gave his best Smith impersonation while the song played in the background.

Wright told HuffPost that Princeton was having “the time of his life” making the fun video.

He loves taking pictures and videos so he was in his element,” Wright said.

Wright posted the video to Facebook on April 15 and it has over 1.5 million views to date and has been shared over 29,000 times.

Now Wright hopes that Smith see’s the video.

“Hopefully one day Will Smith will see this video and know that his legacy still lives on,” Wright said.