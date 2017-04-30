× AMBER Alert: 2-year-old girl with heart condition abducted by woman with history of drug abuse

THORNTON — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a white 2012 Toyota Tundra with a shell and Colorado license plate RDQ126. If you see the vehicle, call 911.

The missing child has been identified as 2-year-old Iridian Perez from Thornton, according to police. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved black shirt with butterflies on it and blue jeans.

The child has a severe heart condition and requires close monitoring.

She is believed to be with Meshelle Branch, 22. Branch is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds. Branch has a history of drug abuse, according to the Thornton Police Department. Branch may be with and 29-year-old Robert Owens. He is described as 5-foot-9 and 146 pounds. He may be wearing a gray hoodie.

Family members told FOX31 Denver that Branch is the girl’s biological mother but has no legal rights and abducted Iridian from her grandmother’s house while the child’s father was out of town.

We will update this article as soon as we can confirm more information.