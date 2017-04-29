Snowplow involved in crash on I-25 at Thornton Parkway

THORNTON, Colo. — A snowplow was involved in a minor crash on I-25 at Thornton Parkway Saturday afternoon.

The crash blocked several lanes on southbound I-25. Police reported several minor crashes along that stretch of highway during mid-afternoon.

Several fender benders on I-25 near Thornton Pkwy. Be cautious and slow your speeds pic.twitter.com/dmDx9GK6FA — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 29, 2017

The Colorado Department of Transportation said there were a total of three crashes involving seven vehicles, including the snowplow, on both sides of the highway. There were no injuries.

Crews worked quickly to clean up the crashes and clear the lanes.

Lanes were reopened at 3 p.m.