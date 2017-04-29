Parishioners pray decades-old church spared from closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After what could be a final mass this weekend, parishioners at Our Lady of Visitation will march to the Denver archbishop's home as part of a prayer vigil and demonstration to stop the closure of the 70-year-old church.

For former Denver mayor and US transportation secretary Federico Pena, the closure hits close to home. "We had some constructive dialogue with bishop Rodriguez, hopefully something positive will come out of that because we are a family, we are Catholic faith," said Pena.

The archdiocese cites dwindling attendance, lack of available priests and the fact that the building is actually designated as a mission as reasons to shutter the church.

Until the official closing of the church, parishioners say they will continue with preparations and prayers.